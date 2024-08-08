Man gets life term for brutal rape, murder of 5-year-old girl in Delhi

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping and battering to death a 5-year-old girl in 2017, observing the “brutality” showed his criminal bent of mind.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat was hearing a case against the man who was a juvenile at the time of the offence and now tried as an adult offender. The bench found the man guilty of committing the offences of rape and murder. “In the present case, the aggravating factors against the Child in Conflict with Law are that firstly he has committed rape of a child, just of about 5 years, and thereafter mercilessly caused death of the said child by hitting stones on her head,” the court said. “The causation of such heinous offences itself explains the brutality caused by CCL and his criminal psychology which existed at the time of the offence,” it added in its order dated August 3. The court said the CCL was an adolescent (over 16 years) when he committed the crime here, and did not have the psychological maturity of an adult and so

he could not be compared to an adult offender in the strictest manner.