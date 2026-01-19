Man gets life sentence for rape, murder of 5-year-old

Ghaziabad: A city court on Saturday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a five-year-old girl in Muradnagar in April 2019. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.3 lakh, with Rs 1 lakh directed to the victim’s parents as compensation. Identified as Mahajan, he was convicted under Section 302 of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act.

Evidence included CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and medical reports confirming sexual assault. The girl had been lured, assaulted, strangled, and her body dumped in sugarcane fields.