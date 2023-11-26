Man gets himself shot at to implicate lenders in a false case in Northeast Delhi

New Delhi: To implicate lenders in a false case, a 43-year-old man allegedly got himself shot at with a country-made pistol in northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.



Police said that the man allegedly asked his 19-year-old nephew to fire a bullet on his arm and throw the weapon used in the crime in a pond, which was later recovered.

‘On Friday morning, at around 6 am, we got a call that a man has been shot at near an agricultural land in Kodhi Colony, Tahirpur of Nand Nagri. A team was sent at the location,’ Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. Police said that it was found that Sundar, a resident of New Seemapuri, had sustained a gunshot injury on his right upper arm. And an empty shell of (point)-315 bore was found at the spot. His nephew, Himanshu alias Anshu was also present with him. ‘They told police that they were feeding fish at the pond, when a person came and shot at Sundar from behind after abusing him. Sundar was taken to the GTB Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be out of danger,’ said DCP. Police said that during investigation, it was found that Sundar owed money to some people and was trying to implicate them in firing incident.