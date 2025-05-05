Man from Gujarat attacks Seema Haider in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: A 32-year-old man, resident of Gujrat, allegedly barged into Pakistan national Seema Haider’s residence in Rabupura area of Greater Noida and attacked her on Saturday night alleging that she had performed “black magic” on him.

According to police, the accused was identified as Tejas from Surender Nagar in Gujarat. Police suspects that the man, who appeared psychologically unstable, attempted to access Seema’s residence at around 7 pm.

Sujeet Upadhyay, SHO Rabupura Police Station, said that the man took a general coach train from Gujarat to New Delhi. “From New Delhi Railway Station, he reached the village by bus. He has screenshots of Seema on his mobile phone,” the SHO said.

During questioning, Tejas informed the police about his belief regarding Seema Haider’s alleged black magic influence on him. The investigation continues, confirmed Upadhyay.

Seema Haider (32), originally from Pakistan’s Sindh province, travelled to India through Nepal in May 2023 with her children, leaving Karachi. She gained public attention in July when authorities discovered her residing in Greater Noida with Sachin Meena.

She has four children from her marriage to Pakistani spouse Ghulam Haider, and one child with Sachin. Following her marriage to Sachin Meena, Seema Haider declared her conversion to Hinduism. Her legal representative, AP Singh, argued for her right to remain in India based on her marriage to an Indian citizen.

“Seema is no longer a Pakistani national. She married Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida, and recently gave birth to their daughter, Bharti Meena. Her citizenship is now connected with her Indian husband, and therefore the Centre’s directive should not apply to her,” advocate Singh had said.

Following the Pahalgam terror incident and heightened India-Pakistan tensions, Seema Haider expressed concerns about deportation after India’s directive for Pakistani nationals to exit the country.

She reportedly pleaded, “I do not want to go to Pakistan,” requesting PM Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to permit her continued stay in India.