Man found hanging from tree in park
New Delhi: A 45-year-old man was found hanging from a tree at a park near Dwarka Mor in southwest Delhi on Friday, police said. There were injury marks on the body and a case of murder has been registered, they said.
“We received information about a body handing from a tree at a park near Dwarka Mor. Investigations suggested that there were injury marks on the body,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. “It seems that someone killed the man and hanged his body. We are checking CCTV footage of the area. The accused will be arrested soon,” he added.
Next Story