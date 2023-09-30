Man found hanging from tree in park

New Delhi: A 45-year-old man was found hanging from a tree at a park near Dwarka Mor in southwest Delhi on Friday, police said. There were injury marks on the body and a case of murder has been registered, they said.

“We received information about a body handing from a tree at a park near Dwarka Mor. Investigations suggested that there were injury marks on the body,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. “It seems that someone killed the man and hanged his body. We are checking CCTV footage of the area. The accused will be arrested soon,” he added.