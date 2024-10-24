Man found dead with stab wounds in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was found dead with stab wounds on the early morning of Wednesday in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area.

The deceased was identified as Ajit alias Paggau (25) son of Veer Singh resident of Indira Camp, Kalyan Puri, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the police received a PCR call at around 6:44 AM, reporting the discovery of a body with apparent stab wounds on the thigh.

A police team quickly arrived at the scene, where they found the lifeless body of a man with no signs of sensation.

The area was immediately cordoned off, and the crime scene team was summoned to carry out a detailed inspection. Investigators collected evidence from the scene.

The victim has been identified and the body was later moved to LBS Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 103/3(5) BNS. Efforts are currently underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the crime. The motive behind the murder remains unclear as investigators continue to gather details.

The murder in Kalyanpuri has left the local community in shock. Authorities are now intensifying their efforts to track down those responsible for this brutal crime.

The investigation is ongoing, with the crime scene team having collected vital evidence. Police have registered a case and are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid in solving the case.