Man found dead with multiple stab wounds

New Delhi: A man was found dead with multiple stab wounds in north Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The Bhalswa Dairy police station received information about a body lying near Bhalswa Lake, opposite the golf course, at 11.49 pm on Monday, they said. “Upon reaching the spot, we found a male,

aged between 25 and 30 years, lying in a pool of blood inside a hut. He had multiple stab injuries on his chest, waist, and neck,” a senior police officer said.

The man was rushed to BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the BNS at Bhalswa Dairy station, forming multiple teams to identify the victim, trace the attackers, and apprehend the accused.