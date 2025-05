NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man, Deepak Kumar Gond, was found dead near a community centre in JJ Colony, Wazirpur, early Wednesday.

Police suspect he accidentally fell from the rooftop of the building where he had rented a room days earlier.

A broken brick and his shirt were found on the roof.

No foul play is suspected, though an autopsy will confirm the cause of death. Gond was a native of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.