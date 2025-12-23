Man found dead near Seemapuri underpass

NEW DELHI: The body of a 30-year-old man was discovered near the entrance of the Seemapuri–Anand Vihar underpass on Monday morning, police said. The deceased, identified as Ashu, a resident of Pappu Colony in Ghaziabad, was found with multiple injuries. Authorities received information at 8.25 a.m., after which a team rushed to the scene. Initial indications suggest the death may have been accidental. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered under relevant sections. Police are investigating and examining all angles to reconstruct the sequence of events.