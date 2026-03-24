Man found dead near metro station in northeast Delhi; murder case lodged

New Delhi: The body of a 39-year-old man was found with several visible injuries near Jafrabad metro station in northeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Aqeel Ahmed, a resident of Welcome.

Police said information regarding a body lying near the metro station was received at Welcome police station on early Monday.

A team rushed to the spot and found Ahmed with visible injuries on his body. He was declared dead, and the body was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for post-mortem, a senior police officer said.

Crime and forensic teams were called to the scene, and relevant evidence was collected. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident, police said.

"Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused persons. Multiple teams have been deployed and nearby CCTV footage is being analysed," a senior officer said.