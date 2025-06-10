MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > Man found dead inside parked car in Vikaspuri area
Delhi

Man found dead inside parked car in Vikaspuri area

BY Team MP10 Jun 2025 1:07 AM IST

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old man was found dead inside a parked car near a PVR in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area on Monday evening, an official said.

A PCR call was received around 6:30 pm at the Vikaspuri police station, reporting that a car had been parked near PVR in Vikaspuri since the previous evening, he said.

The vehicle’s door was found open and a foul smell was emanating from inside. A police team along with local staff reached the spot and found a man, identified as Rakesh Kumar, lying motionless in the car.

“There were no visible injury marks on the body. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after a postmortem examination,” a senior police officer said.

The family of the deceased has been informed and inquest proceedings have been initiated, police added.

Further investigation is underway.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X