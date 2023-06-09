Man found dead inside car in Civil Lines

New Delhi: The body of a 21-year-old man was found inside a car in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area on Friday, police said.

A PCR call was received where caller Devender Kumar informed that a person was found in an unconscious state inside a car and froth coming out of his mouth. The vehicle’s engine was also on, they said.

The deceased was identified as Sumeet Gupta, a resident of Brahm Puri. Gupta was found in a WagonR car in an unconscious condition. He was taken out of the car by breaking the back window and he was brought to Sant Parmanand Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.