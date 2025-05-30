Man found dead in Delhi hotel room after woman checks out

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room after a 35-year-old lady checked out from the same room on Wednesday afternoon in Central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Sagar (40), a resident of Roshanara Road, Sabzi Mandi, Delhi. According to the police, the body was discovered in room no. 201 of Hotel Sahil on Arakashan Road, after hotel staff grew concerned over his silence.

According to the preliminary statement provided by Hotel Sahil manager Muntzar Alam, both Sagar and a woman identified as Hemlata checked in at approximately 12:15 pm on Wednesday.

The couple occupied the room shortly after arrival, and Hemlata left the premises a few hours later, according to Alam.

It was only when a waiter attempting to deliver refreshments received no response that staff alerted security and discovered Sagar’s motionless body. A PCR call was immediately placed to Nabi Karim PS, which dispatched both patrol officers and a crime scene team to the hotel.

Investigators found no visible injuries on Sagar’s body, and initial checks showed no signs of foul play. A sex-enhancement tablet recovered from the room has been sent for forensic analysis. Police are probing all angles—overdose, natural causes, or medical emergency. Proceedings under Section 194 of the BNS, which deals with unattended deaths in accommodation facilities, have been initiated.