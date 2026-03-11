Man found dead at vacant DDA plot

New Delhi: A 31-year-old man was found dead at a vacant plot owned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the Paschim Vihar Industrial Area (PIA) of outer Delhi, police said on Monday.



Police received information about the incident through a PCR call at the Paschim Vihar Industrial Area police station on March 8 regarding an unidentified male body lying at a DDA vacant land near Telco T-Point.

Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and initiated inquest proceedings. The body of a man, estimated to be around 30–35 years of age, was found lying at the location.

The crime scene was secured and teams from the Crime Branch and the Forensic Science Laboratory were called to examine the site. They conducted a detailed inspection and collected evidence as part of the preliminary investigation.

The deceased was identified as Puspendra alias Akash (31). Police said no immediate foul play was suspected; further examination is underway.