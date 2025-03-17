Man found charred in bed: Police

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man, Mandeep Khatri, was found burnt to death under mysterious circumstances at his home in Ratan Vihar, outer Delhi, a police officer said on Sunday.

On March 14, neighbours noticed smoke from his first-floor room, which was locked from inside, and alerted authorities. Firefighters extinguished the flames, but Mandeep was charred and later declared dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Forensic teams collected evidence, and police are probing both suicide and accident angles. The body has been sent for post-mortem.