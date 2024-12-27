Man fatally stabbed in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man, Umesh Kumar, was stabbed to death in Jahangirpuri, northwest Delhi, early on Thursday. He was found near a police station with multiple stab wounds and was declared dead at BJRM hospital. Umesh worked at a meat shop in Azadpur Mandi and is survived by his mother, elder brother, and sister.

Police suspect personal enmity as the motive behind the murder, although investigations are ongoing. Umesh had left home on Wednesday night, telling his mother he was going to a party with friends. His family suspects he was attacked during the party and later dumped in a lane nearby. A previous argument with a person in the area, which was settled, is also being looked into.