Man facing criminal cases stabbed to death in Central Delhi; juvenile nabbed

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man, facing eight criminal cases and was out on bail, has been stabbed to death by two persons in Central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area, police said on Friday.



Amit Kumar was standing near his house on Thursday night when two persons, including a juvenile, attacked him with knives, killing him on the spot, they said.

The police have nabbed a juvenile while the other accused is absconding, an official said.

According to the police, Kumar was facing eight cases of robbery and snatching in Delhi. He was currently out on bail, they said. A police officer said it was suspected that the juvenile had a grudge against Kumar. “A few days ago, Kumar had forced the juvenile to get liquor for him and he was hurt by it,” the officer said.

The juvenile was being interrogated and efforts were on to nab other accused, police added.

In another incident, a 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area. A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended and a button knife was recovered from him, they said. On Thursday, at 10.04 pm, information was received that a youth, Shoib, had received stab injuries. A team was rushed to the spot at a park, adjoining Imambara in the Welcome area, DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The youth was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

There was a sharp and deep injury on the left side of the victim’s chest. Later, police got an eye witness, who told them that a 16-year-old boy had committed the crime, the DCP said.

“Team apprehended the juvenile. He told police that a few days ago, Shoib and his friends had thrashed him, so to take revenge, he stabbed the victim to death,” DCP Tirkey said.