Man engraved bullets with family names before Delhi shooting

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a proclaimed offender in an attempted murder case motivated by revenge. Prem Pal, 34, shot his father-in-law in Seelampur, Delhi, on March 18, 2024; the victim died two months later.

Pal, who inscribed bullets with family names, remained on the run, constantly changing locations.

A special team used digital forensics to track him, finally arresting him in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, on February 8. During interrogation, he admitted to the attack, citing longstanding family disputes as the motive. The accused, a high school graduate, worked as a labourer.