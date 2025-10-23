Man electrocuted to death while playing ‘gilli-danda’ in Gr Noida

GREATER NOIDA: A 25-year-old man died while his uncle was injured after being electrocuted by a high-tension wire while playing ‘gilli-danda’ in the Dankaur area of

Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

According to officials, the incident took place in Fatehkhani Mohalla of Bilaspur town under the Dankaur police station limits.

Wasim, was playing ‘gilli-danda’ with his uncle Tauhid (35) when the gilli fell on the roof of a nearby closed house, above which a high-tension wire was passing.

“Wasim climbed onto the roof to retrieve the gilli but came into contact with the live wire. His uncle Tauhid also tried to save him but was electrocuted as well,” an official from the local Dankaur police station said.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Wasim dead during treatment, while Tauhid continues to receive medical care, the official added.

“The family has not yet lodged a complaint. Further legal action will be initiated based on their statement,” he said.