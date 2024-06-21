Man duped of Rs 7.48L, BTech dropout nabbed

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old BTech dropout was arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 7.48 lakh on the pretext of online investment, police said on Thursday.

During the investigation, police found transactions to the tune of Rs 7.35 crore in the account of the accused, they identified as Ankit Gupta.

He was also found to have 12 complaints registered against him on the Ministry of Home Affairs portal.

“On April 26, complainant Dhan Singh Negi filed an NCRP complaint stating that he came in touch with a woman on April 10, who lured him to earn extra income by spending a few hours,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

The complainant was added to an online messaging app group and was cheated of Rs 7.48 lakh in the name of investment and good returns, the DCP said.

Gupta was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district on June 13.

Gupta, during questioning, disclosed that he in connivance with an accomplice of his registered four fake firms in his name and opened bank accounts to defraud people.

His accomplice, a Delhi resident, is still at large and raids are being conducted to nab him, police said.

Gupta dropped out of a BTech Computer Science course he was doing at a Ghaziabad college. “With his arrest, three cyber fraud-related cases of Bijnor, Jhansi and Delhi have been worked out,” said DCP Meena.