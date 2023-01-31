Man duped of Rs 10.5 lakh by brothers offering job at court

Gurugram: A man was allegedly duped of Rs 10.5 lakh by two brothers on the pretext of providing a job to his sons in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, police said on Tuesday.



According to the complaint filed by Subhash Chander, a resident of Rajendra Park here, brothers named Sandeep Kumar Jangra and Ankit Kumar Jangra claimed to be serving in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

force.

He said they offered him jobs for his two sons in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court claiming that one of their relatives is an officer in the court.

Unsuspecting, Chander transferred a total Rs 10.50 lakh in their bank accounts between March and August last year. However, after some time the brothers stopped taking his calls.

“When they did not even meet in their village I moved to police,” the complainant added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the two under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Rajendra park police station.

“As per the complaint FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law,” said inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Rajendra park

police station.