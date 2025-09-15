Man drowns in Yamuna, rescue op underway for missing child

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old man drowned in the Yamuna in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Sunday, while search teams continued to look for a nine-year-old boy feared drowned with him, police said.

The two, relatives from DCM Colony in Nathupura, entered the river in the evening. Rescue personnel managed to pull out Heera, but he was declared dead.

The child, Alok, remained missing after several hours of operations.

Divers and disaster management teams have been deployed in the search, police added.