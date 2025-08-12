Man drowns in swimming pool in Shalimar Bagh

NEW DELHI: A man drowned in a swimming pool in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the man, Ankit Kumar, got into the swimming pool with his brother and friends. The swimming pool in BK-2 in Shalimar Bagh is operated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), they said.

He was taken to Fortis Hospital by his brother and friends where he was declared dead by doctors, a senior

police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem at the BJRM Hospital mortuary, they said.

Senior police officers said statements of Ankit’s friends and staff present at the swimming pool at the time of the incident are being recorded. Whether the death was the result of an accident or if any foul play was involved will be known after the probe has been completed.

Police have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the BNS for causing death by negligence and are scanning CCTV footage from the facility to determine the

sequence of events.