Man drowns after slipping into drain

New Delhi: A 33-year-old daily wage worker drowned after slipping into a drain while cleaning it in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden on Monday, officials said. Delhi Fire Services received a call around 2 pm and launched a rescue operation with local responders. The man, identified as Rahul, fell into the nala while removing silt.

He was pulled out after sustained efforts and rushed to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead. Police said Rahul, a resident of Sundar Nagari, had been deployed with another worker. An FIR under BNS Section 106(1) has been registered and further investigation is underway.