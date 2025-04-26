Man drives car with cop on bonnet for 7 kms, held

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested a man for allegedly carrying a head constable on the bonnet of his car for more than 7 kilometres in a bid to evade interception near outer north Delhi’s Bhalswa Landfill area, an official said Friday.

The accused, identified as Karamveer, was apprehended in Kolkata after he fled from Delhi, the official said.

“The incident took place at 6.28 am on April 22 when Head Constable Praveen and ASI Naveen of the PCR Outer North Zone intercepted a suspicious white car near the GTK Bypass close to the Bhalswa Landfill.

“They suspected that the vehicle was being used to transport liquor,” a senior police official said.

The officer added that on being asked to step out, the driver attempted to flee. In a bid to stop the car, Head Constable Praveen stood in front of the vehicle.

However, the driver allegedly accelerated and drove straight at him, causing the constable to land on the bonnet, the officer added.

Despite clinging to the bonnet, Praveen was driven towards Azadpur before jumping off near the mandi. Injured, he used a passer-by’s phone to alert police.

A case was filed, and Karamveer, who fled to Kolkata, was arrested there. He is now being brought back to Delhi for further interrogation, police officials confirmed.