Man dragged on minibus bonnet from Lajpat Nagar to DND Flyway

NEW DELHI: A startling hit-and-run incident occurred late on Sunday night where a man was dragged on the bonnet of a minibus all the way from Lajpat Nagar to the DND Flyway towards Noida.

The police received the information through a PCR call at Lajpat Nagar Police Station. The offending vehicle driver was identified as Manoj Kumar (30), a resident of Mangolpur Kalan, Delhi.

According to the police, a PCR call was received from the victim, detailing a collision between two vehicles and the alarming revelation that the driver of one vehicle had dragged the victim Vicky Kumar on the bonnet, covering a considerable distance up to the DND Flyway.

The case was swiftly taken up by the Delhi Police, who diligently reached out to the caller on the provided mobile number. However, complications arose when the caller, currently situated in Uttar Pradesh, expressed his inability to return promptly to file a formal complaint.

Undeterred, law enforcement authorities initiated efforts to establish contact with the complainant, with a commitment to taking legal action once he returned.

A significant breakthrough in the case was reported, based on the complainant’s statement, a case under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The alleged driver, identified as Manoj Kumar has been bound down in connection with the case. According to the statement provided by Manoj Kumar during the police inquiry, he works as a driver.

At the time of the incident, as he was travelling from South Ex, their vehicles purportedly made slight contact while navigating the South-Ex flyover.

The complainant, who was driving a canter truck, attempted to stop the Tempo Traveller driven by Manoj Kumar. In a desperate bid to evade the situation, Manoj Kumar allegedly tried to flee.

The complainant, however, took matters into his own hands, holding onto the bonnet and climbing onto it to prevent his escape.

The driver’s decision to continue fleeing was reportedly fuelled by fear, as he was alone in the vehicle, while the complainant had his driver accompanying him. Subsequently, the Tempo Traveller belonging to Manoj Kumar was confiscated.

Legal action, as previously indicated by law enforcement authorities, has been promptly executed in light of these developments.