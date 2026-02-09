Man dies & wife injured after geyser explosion triggers fire

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man died, and his wife was injured when a fire broke out in their house, triggered by an electric geyser explosion in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area. Police received a PCR call reporting a major fire at a house, and a team was rushed to the spot, they said.

Police found the house locked from the inside and broke the door open, they added. “During the rescue operation, Mohammad Sayed Nizami, the house owner, who was present in the bathroom, and his wife, Fida Nizami (45), were found unconscious due to smoke inhalation,” a senior police officer said.

The rest of the family was evacuated safely.

Both victims were rushed to Mool Chand Hospital, where doctors declared Nizami dead, while his wife regained consciousness and is currently undergoing treatment, the officer said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.