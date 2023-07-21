Man dies of electrocution while using treadmill in gym

New Delhi: A 24-year-old manager of a multi-national company died of electrocution while using a treadmill at a gym in Rohini’s Sector-15 area, police said on Thursday.



They said the gym owner has been arrested.

Police were informed about the death of Saksham Pruthi, a resident of Rohini Sector-19, by officials of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

Purthi was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state from the gym, the police officer said, adding inquiry revealed that he died due to electrocution while using a treadmill at the facility.

One Keshav, who was present at the gym at the time of the incident, said Saksham was doing exercise and around 7.15 am he sat between two treadmills in order to take rest but fell down.

When Keshav tried to lift the victim, he too got an electric shock. He was able to turn off the power switch before people in the gym rushed and rubbed his hands and feet and gave him CPR, police said, adding he survived.

But there was no response from Saksham and he was taken to the hospital in an unconscious , they said. The FIR stated that the gym is being run by one Anubhav Duggal, who has been arrested.

According to the police, when they checked the CCTV footage, it showed that Saksham was doing workout. He sat on a treadmill and seems to have got an electric shock and fell down on the machine.

A forensic science laboratory team was called to the spot, which said the treadmill was carrying electric current on its metal parts, police said.

A case under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered in the matter at K N Katju Marg police station, DCP Sidhu said. Saksham’s father Mahesh Pruthi said his son had done B.Tech from Delhi and was doing a job in an MNC in Gurugram.

“We got a call on Tuesday morning from Saksham’s phone that he received electric shock. Saksham had saved my number as an emergency contact due to which the people in the gym were able to reach me,” he said.

“First, I went to Saroj Hospital in Rohini Sector-19 and later to Madhuban Chowk, but was informed that they took him (his son) to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. When I reached there, doctors informed us that my son has died due to an electric shock,” Mahesh said.

Saksham was promoted as manager in the company in June, the father said.

“Saksham’s colleagues at the gym met us and told me that a man also received an electric shock around three days ago, and a similar thing happened three months ago. Several people had complained about it to the gym management which assured it will be rectified, but nothing happened,” he said.

“There were no instructions whether to use the machine or not, neither its plug was removed. It is a clear case of sheer negligence due to which I have lost my son. He also received some burn injuries. He was going to this gym for last three to four months,” Mahesh said. Navdeep Dhawan, the family friend of the victim, said Saksham had resumed his workout after taking a short break. “Saksham used to go to his office in Gurugram and took a break of 10 days. He again started going to the gym this week,” he said.

Saksham is survived by his father, mother and a sister.