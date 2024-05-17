Man dies in police custody, entire ‘chowki’ suspended

NOIDA: Following the death of a 24-year old man in police custody on Thursday morning, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have suspended the entire police chowki in connection with the incident.



Yogesh Kumar (24), a resident of Aligarh, was detained by police at Chipyana police chowki under Bisrakh police station area on allegations of a woman of rape.

Yogesh who used to work in a bakery in Greater Noida and lives in Chipyana area was accused by a female colleague of rape.

According to Yogesh’s brother Jitendra, he was taken to the post on Wednesday afternoon and later abandoned.

At night the police again took him to the police post and in the morning the family was informed that he has died inside police lock-up.

On receiving information about the death, the family members reached the police post.

“The policemen had demanded Rs 5 lakh to release Yogesh. Rs 50,000 were given to cops in cash and it was decided to give Rs 4.50 lakh on Thursday morning before which Yogesh died,” said Jitendra.

After the incident, Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh has sought clarification and ordered an investigation of the incident which will be headed by ADCP Noida Manish Kumar Mishra.

The police have claimed that after being made accused of rape, Yogesh committed suicide by hanging himself out of remorse. In this case, instructions have been given to the panel of doctors to conduct post-mortem and videography it.

Police Commissioner Singh has suspended all four policemen including the outpost in-charge.

“All four policemen including the post in-charge have been suspended. The field unit has collected evidence from the spot.

“A report has been registered against the policemen on the complaint of the family members. Further action will be taken as per the instructions of the Human Rights Commission,” said Suniti Singh, DCP Central Noida