Man dies in custody, family blames police

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man died in police custody on Monday after a brawl between two parties in a road rage incident in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, officials said.

Family members of Suraj Prakash, the victim, alleged that he died due to beating by the policemen.

The incident happened after police responded to a road rage scuffle around

2.30 am near the Adarsh

Nagar Metro Station on the road going towards Jahangirpuri.

According to a senior police officer, a patrol party responding to the scuffle

tried to break the fight, but

the two parties continued to fight, forcing the staff to call an emergency response vehicle from the Adarsh Nagar Police Station.