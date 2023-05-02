Man dies, another injured in stabbing incident; 4 arrested

new delhi: Hours after a stabbing incident by six to seven young boys in which a 24-year-old youth died and another received injuries in east Delhi’s Mandawali area, the police claimed to have apprehended four persons in connection with the incident, Delhi Police said on Monday.



They have been identified as Ansh Kumar (19) and Punit alias Poli (19), both are residents of east Delhi’s Ganesh Nagar. Meanwhile, two other accused are juveniles.

Amrutha Guguloth, DCP, East Delhi said that on April 29, two youths identified as Abhishek Gupta (24) and Anurag Shukla(22), residents of Pandav Nagar Complex, were brutally stabbed by a group of young boys. Abhishek, in the above assault, succumbed to his injuries in RML hospital. Another injured Anurag is survived and being treated for three stab injuries.

“On PCR call, police immediately rushed to the crime scene and hospital. The police team took the statement of Anurag Shukla who stated that he along with his friend Abhishek Gupta reached near C - Block Shiv Shakti Mandir, Ganesh Nagar Complex on the night of April,29 where six to seven boys came and told Abhishek Gupta that “bahut takat aa rahi hai” and stabbed him. When he tried to intervene he was also stabbed twice. However, Abhishek said he knows three of the accused Ansh, Poli and one juvenile,” DCP Amrutha Guguloth mentioned.

A case was registered under section 307/34 IPC on April, 30 on the statement of Anurag Shukla. Immediately, three teams were constituted under SHO Mandawali Bhupesh Kumar and Inspector Chetan Singh under the Supervision of ACP Mayur Vihar. Further based on secret information, accused Ansh Kumar and Punit alias Poli were arrested from a parking area near the railway line, Ganesh Nagar, Delhi, DCP said.