Man dies after motorcycle stunt goes wrong, rams into rickshaw

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man died in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area after allegedly losing control of his motorcycle while performing stunts and colliding with a divider and an e-rickshaw, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported on Monday when a caller informed police about a serious crash and a crowd gathering at the spot. However, the caller could not explain how the accident took place, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Shivam of Wazirpur, was declared dead at the hospital.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Shivam, who worked as a housekeeper with an online grocery delivery firm in Patel Nagar, was returning from a wedding function where he had been playing the drums along with his cousin Yash and their friend Anshu. Both Yash and Anshu are drummers who perform at local events, the official said.

According to investigators, the three stopped near Yadav Hospital and Anshu walked to a grocery shop to get water. During this time, Shivam allegedly began performing stunts on his motorcycle. He lost control, jumped the divider and collided with an e-rickshaw on the opposite lane before falling onto the road, they said.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS.