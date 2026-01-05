Man dies after jumping from 12th floor of CP hotel

new delhi: A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the 12th floor of a five-star hotel in Delhi’s Connaught Place area on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Parvinder Singh Juneja, a resident of southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, they added.

Singh entered the hotel and took a lift to the 12th floor, where a restaurant is located. He then jumped from the building, the police said.

Police received information about the incident at around 12.30 pm on Sunday, following which teams rushed to the spot and initiated legal proceedings.

According to police sources, Juneja had checked in to the hotel during Christmas and later checked out. On Sunday afternoon, the man entered the hotel and took the elevator to the top floor before jumping from the building.

“A thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to his death has been launched. Teams are checking all details, including possible financial stress, any personal or professional dispute and whether there was any form of pressure, to understand what led him to take such an extreme step,” the source said.

The police source further clarified that Juneja was not staying at the hotel at the time of the incident.

“We are questioning people and initially we came to know that he entered the hotel casually, proceeded to the elevator without drawing attention and jumped from the building. Everything else is under investigation,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the police said no suicide note has been recovered so far, and the exact reason behind the extreme step remains unclear. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The area around the hotel was immediately cordoned off to ensure public safety and facilitate the investigation. Multiple teams were deployed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident from all possible angles, they said.

Investigators are scrutinising the hotel’s CCTV footage to trace Juneja’s movements from the time he entered the premises until the incident occurred.

The police said the hotel management has extended full cooperation to the investigation. Statements of hotel staff members, including front desk personnel, security and those deployed near the elevators, are also being recorded to ascertain whether there were any unusual interactions.

Police are verifying hotel entry logs and access records. Forensic experts collected samples from the 12th floor and impact site. CCTV footage and staff details have been provided for ongoing investigation.