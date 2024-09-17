Man dies after his bike hits bull

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle got rammed into a bull in Lutyens Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area, officials said on Monday.

The officials said that the accident took place at Simon Bolivar Marg near BSES Pole number 24 in Chanakyapuri on Sunday at 7.30 pm.

The victim identified as Ehtasham, a resident of Mehrauli, was riding his Royal Enfield motorcycle. While he was going towards Karol Bagh and rammed into the bull, police said.

After the accident, police arrived at the scene and found the motorbike damaged and the black bull injured. The victim had already been taken to RML Hospital by a passerby but was declared brought dead. CCTV footage was reviewed to determine the incident’s sequence. A case under sections 281 and 106(1) of the BNS has

been registered.