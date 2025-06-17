Man dies after falling from hotel’s 4th floor

NOIDA: A 30-year-old man died after falling from the fourth floor of a hotel in Sector 49 here, the police said on Monday, adding that the circumstances leading to his death remain unclear.

“A youth identified as Kaushal had gone to meet his friends working in a hotel and was staying in their room,” Sector 49 Police Station in-charge Anuj Kumar Saini said.

Late on Sunday night, Kaushal fell from the fourth floor of the hotel under suspicious circumstances, after which his friend Kuldeep and others took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead,

he added.

Kaushal’s body was sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Kaushal’s family has been informed about the incident, and further investigation is underway, Saini said.