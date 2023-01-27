Man dies after being stabbed multiple times

New Delhi: A 22-year-old youth died after he was stabbed multiple times by six unidentified boys over a scuffle of monetary dispute in East Delhi Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar on Thursday night, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Surjit who lived with his family in the Jhilmil area.



The incident took place at around 8:20 in the evening and the police received information about a brawl outside Surajmal Park in Vivek Vihar.

“A police team rushed the spot where Surjit was found seriously injured in a pool of blood. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he scummbed to his injuries at 9:20 pm. There were deep injury marks on his body,” an official

said.

“Our police team traced his family members and informed them at around 10:30 pm. Family members told the police that Surjeet had left the house asking him to hang out with friends on Thursday evening,” they said.

Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation revealed that there was a fight between the deceased and the assailants.

Police have identified four assailants with the help of CCTV footage installed at the spot. Some of them are said to be minors.

“We have registered a case of murder under section 302 and raiding at their hideouts in Uttar Pradesh,” said a senior police

official.

Police also found empty cartridges from the crime scene. It is being expressed that the accused had also fired during the quarrel.

Surjit lived and used to work as an electrician. He survived with his parents, two brothers and a sister.