Man detained after CCTV shows assault on elderly mother

Ghaziabad: A 44-year-old man was taken into custody by Kavi Nagar police after a CCTV video allegedly showing him assaulting his elderly mother inside their home surfaced on Saturday. The incident occurred in Sector 23 of Sanjay Nagar, in the Madhuban Bapudham area of Ghaziabad.



The accused has been identified as Nishant Thakur, who was living with his 70-year-old mother at the time. According to police officials, the incident came to light after Thakur’s sister, Nisha, who lives in the United States, witnessed the assault through a CCTV camera installed in her mother’s room.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavi Nagar) Suryabali Maurya said the police received the video on Saturday. “After reviewing the footage, we took cognisance of the matter and initiated legal action. The accused has been taken into custody for questioning,” the ACP said.

Police said the CCTV camera had been installed by the daughter to monitor her mother’s health, as the elderly woman was unwell and required regular supervision. While checking the live feed, Nisha allegedly saw her brother enter the room in an agitated state.

CCTV footage reportedly shows a man repeatedly hitting his elderly mother, dragging her by the neck and pushing her onto the bed while shouting. Disturbed by the visuals, his daughter, Nisha, shared the video with housing society residents, who alerted the police. A team reached the spot, took the accused into custody, and ensured the woman received assistance. Police said a formal case is yet to be registered, and further investigation is underway,