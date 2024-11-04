Man detained after attack on woman caught on camera: Cops

Noida: Police have arrested a man for allegedly physically attacking his female companion at a residential society in Greater Noida, said police officials on Sunday.

According to police, the arrested man Surya Badhana, is a resident of Omaxe Palm Green society. A purpoted video of the assault is widely being circulated on social media where the accused was seen striking the woman repeatedly and grabbing her hair whilst she attempted to defend herself.

He verbally abused her before fleeing as other residents intervened. Following the circulation of video evidence, Noida Police arrested Bhadana, charging him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhiata. Both were former college classmates, but the motive for the assault

remains unclear.