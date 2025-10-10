Man dead, 4 hurt after wall collapses at construction site: Police

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old man lost his life and four others were injured after a portion of a wall collapsed at an under-construction site in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave on Thursday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6.15 pm in Safdarjung Enclave, when a wall caved in during excavation work for a basement. A PCR call was received reporting that several persons were trapped under the debris, a senior police officer said.

“Upon reaching the spot, it was found that a corner concrete pillar and adjoining soil had slipped during digging, causing the partial collapse of the structure. Labourers working at the site were buried under the debris,” the officer added.

Police, along with fire brigade and disaster rescue teams, launched a joint operation and managed to pull out four injured workers, who were rushed to Sukhmani Hospital for treatment, officials said.

Two of the injured, who were in critical condition, were later referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one of them was declared brought dead. The deceased has been identified as a 60-year-old resident of Madangir in south Delhi, police said.

