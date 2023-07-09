Man cuts woman’s throat near hotel in Delhi, held

New Delhi: An unidentified man has allegedly cut a 26-yer-olf woman’s neck near a hotel Delhi’s Dwarka, police said in a statement on Saturday.

The victim was taken to the hospital and subsequently discharged within a few hours.

According to police, team visited the spot and started analyzing the CCTV cameras installed at the spot and other aspects of investigation.

The accused was identified as Sahil Kumar. He used to work at a Delhi’s famous hospital.

“The lady and the accused got into an argument after which he took out a surgical blade and attacked her on the neck.” The statement read.

One surgical blade and a swift car have been recovered from the accused, said the police statement.