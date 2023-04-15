Man crushed to death by speeding car

Gurugram: A man was crushed to death by a speeding car in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near the HSVP office in sector 14 at around 2 am, they said.

The white-coloured car hit a water ATM booth nearby and then ran over Bajrang who was sleeping inside his make-shift shop, police said.

The driver fled from the spot after the incident, leaving his car behind, they said.

On the complaint of the victim’s brother, an FIR was registered against an unknown car driver, police said.