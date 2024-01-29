Man commits suicide by jumping in front of train at INA Metro station

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train at Delhi’s INA Metro station, police said on Sunday.



The incident occurred around 7 pm on Saturday and the deceased was identified as Ajitesh Singh, they said.

CCTV camera footage showed Singh jump in front of a Samaipur Badli-bound train from platform number two, police said.

A team rushed to the spot after the police control room got a call regarding the incident.

“Singh was identified through a call, which came on his mobile phone,” said a senior police officer.

“The body was shifted to mortuary for autopsy. Further investigation is underway to determine the reason why he took this extreme step,” said the officer.

The incident was reported at the INA station at 7:04 pm on Saturday.

Metro services were impacted for about 15 to 20 minutes because of the same, a senior official of DMRC said.