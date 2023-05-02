Man clings on to bonnet as luxury car driven for 3 km

new delhi: A 35-year-old man kept driving his luxury car for around three kilometres in southeast Delhi’s Ashram area with a cab driver clinging onto the bonnet after the two vehicles had a minor accident, police said on Monday.



A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media showing a man clutching on to the bonnet of a moving car.

According to the police, they received a call regarding an accident at Ashram Chowk at around 12 am.

The caller who identified himself as Chetan, a resident of Govindpuri, said that his Ciaz taxi was hit by a Land Rover Discovery car at Ashram Chowk, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

When the car driver, Ramachal (35), a resident of Dumri district in Bihar, tried to flee from the spot, Chetan climbed atop the bonnet of the luxury car, he said.

Ramachal drove his car up to Nizamuddin police station with Chetan sitting on its bonnet, the DCP said.

The car belongs to the brother of an MP from Bihar, sources said.

A PCR van stopped the car and Chetan got off the bonnet, police said.

Chetan said, “The driver of that vehicle hit my car thrice. When I tried to stop him and held on to his car’s bonnet, he drove away his vehicle. I kept asking him to stop the car, but he did not stop. When we reached near Nizamuddin, I shouted for help and a PCR van stationed there finally stopped the vehicle. I am thankful to God that I received no injury in the incident.”

On the complaint of the cab driver, a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against the car driver and he was arrested, they said.

According to the police, the medical examination will ascertain whether the accused was under the influence of alcohol or not.