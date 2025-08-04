Man charred to death, another injured as car catches fire after crash

new delhi: A 40-year-old man was charred to death while another suffered injuries after their car caught fire following an accident in Outernorth Delhi’s Hulambi Khurd area in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 2 am near Jhanda Chowk on Urban Extension Road-II, under the jurisdiction of Narela Industrial Area police station, the official added.

According to the police, a PCR call was received and a team rushed to the spot where they found a white Ertiga in a burnt condition. The driver was found dead, while another was rescued from the adjacent seat. He was injured.

The driver was identified as Vipender and the injured as Jagbir, both residents of Haryana’s Panipat, police added. Jagbir was immediately shifted to the SRHC Hospital in Narela, while the dead body was moved to the BJRM Hospital, a police officer said.

Initial investigation suggests that the Haryana registered SUV might have lost control and crashed before catching fire, though the exact cause is still under investigation, the officer said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the accident, the officer added.