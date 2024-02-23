Man celebrating birthday stabbed to death in Delhi mall

A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death at a restaurant in a mall in outer Delhi’s Pitampura area while he was celebrating his birthday with his friends, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, they have procured the CCTV footage of the incident and have detained six people, including the owner of the restaurant.

The deceased has been identified as Jatin, a resident of Budh Vihar area, they said, adding that his friends also

suffered injuries while trying to save him.

“It all started due to some misunderstanding with the restaurant workers. A quarrel broke out between the workers and Jatin, who was later stabbed in the chest, and two of his friends, identified as Varad and Prashan, also suffered injuries when they intervened,” a senior police officer said.

According to the police, they got a PCR call on Wednesday at 6.30 am from B M Hospital about a man who was admitted there with serious injuries.

“Soon after getting the call, a police team including ACP Mangolpuri and SHO of Mangolpuri rushed to the spot. Initial investigation suggested an accident. However, further inquiry revealed that it was an incident of quarrel at a hotel,” the officer said.

Police said local inquiry revealed that the incident took place when Jatin, a private bank employee, was celebrating his birthday along with his friends at a restaurant located in Vardmaan Mall in Pitampura.

“After he was stabbed, Jatin was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. A PCR call regarding a quarrel was also received at 3.27 am. An FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code including that dealing with murder was registered and the task was assigned to Special Staff of the Outer district,” said the officer.

Police said that looking into seriousness of the matter, a team was formed immediately. The team procured CCTV camera footage, collected local information and conducted proper examination of the witnesses, they said. “Six people have been detained so far. We are investigating the matter further,” the officer said.