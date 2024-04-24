Man caught for Rs 14.80 cr GST fraud

NEW DELHI: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested a man involved in a major GST fraud scheme, which involved fake firms and fraudulent billing totaling Rs 14.80 crore.



The authorities were made aware of the scam following a complaint lodged at the EOW.

The suspect, Shashi Kant Gupta (56), a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Sunday facing charges of forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Chartered Accountant Rajiv Jain reported the fraud when he discovered that his PAN card had been used to register a GST number for a company named M/s Madhu Enterprises without his knowledge.

This number was then used for fraudulent transactions within a few months in 2019.

The arrest was carried out by a Delhi Police team led by Inspector Dharmendra Kumar and supervised by ACP Ghanshyam, following a tip-off.