Man caught for killing partner, her daughter

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man for the alleged murder of his 34-year-old live-in partner and her 9-year-old daughter



following a quarrel.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the Radraprayag, Uttarakhand Police Station. The accused has been identified as Deepak Bahadur (38), son of Bal Bahadur, resident of Nepal.

According to the police, the accused was arrested while allegedly attempting to board a train to Mumbai. He was wanted in connection with an FIR dated March 7, registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Rudraprayag Police Station.

After his apprehension, he was handed over to the Uttarakhand Police for further legal action and investigation.

The case came to light on March 6, when information was received at the Jakhole Police Outpost under Kotwali Rudraprayag from Yogendra Lal, a resident of Tilwada village. The informant reported that Bahadur, who had been living in a rented room with his 34-year-old partner and her nine-year-old daughter, had not been seen for several days and that a foul smell was emanating from the room.

Police found the decomposed bodies inside the locked room. The accused was later traced in Delhi and allegedly confessed

during interrogation.