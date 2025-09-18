Man caught after molesting women while riding scooty

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a 31-year-old security guard accused of repeatedly sexually harassing young women while riding a scooty. The accused, identified as Kangkan Nath, son of Utpal Nath and a resident of Daulashala, Rampur, Nalbari, Assam, was apprehended after a 15-day investigation involving the scanning of over 500 CCTV cameras and analysis of 1.5 lakh scooty registrations.

The case began on September 2, when a young woman reported being molested twice within two days by an unidentified rider. A case under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Model Town Police Station. Investigators, facing a blind case with no direct evidence, relied on technical surveillance and extensive fieldwork.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Ashok Giri and supervised by ACP Suresh Khunga meticulously tracked Nath’s movements. Another victim later provided further details, though many remained silent due to stigma. CCTV scans across several north Delhi areas eventually pinpointed Nath, who confessed after being confronted with video evidence.

Police seized the scooty, registered to his employer, and clothing linking him to the crimes. Shocked by the arrest, his employer said it was a betrayal of trust.