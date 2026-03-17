Man booked for unauthorised LPG refilling

New Delhi: A 46-year-old man has been booked by Delhi Police for allegedly running an illegal LPG refilling and black-marketing operation from a shop in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area, officials said.

The accused, identified as Yogesh Gupta (46), a resident of Shakarpur, was caught during a police raid conducted after a tip-off from an anonymous source about unauthorised LPG refilling activities in the locality. Police received information on March 15 about illegal LPG refilling in Shakarpur and conducted a raid at a shop. The accused, Yogesh Gupta, allegedly admitted to refilling LPG from larger cylinders into smaller ones without authorisation. The activity was being carried out without safety measures. Police recovered LPG cylinders, a refilling machine, a “totapilas” gas transferring tool and a weighing machine. An FIR has

been registered.