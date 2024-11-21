Man booked for thrashing pet dog

Noida: A man in Greater Noida was caught on camera thrashing his pet dog and throwing him on the ground, police on Thursday said. Inspector-in-charge of Ecotech-3 Police Station Anil Kumar Pandey said a video appeared on social media Wednesday in which a person, who looked like a woman, was seen beating a dog.

The incident took place in Mahagun Mantra Society and the person was identified as 40-year-old Harishankar Gupta, he said. “In the blurry video circulated on social media, the accused of beating the dog appeared to be a woman, but investigation revealed that he is a man who wears women’s clothes and has long hair,” he said. Several users on social media, including Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, expressed their outrage at the video.